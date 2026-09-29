BJP-backed candidates won 10 of 11 Zila Parishad elections, Congress rattled: Jai Ram

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur criticised the Congress government while addressing a felicitation function for newly elected BJP-supported representatives in Paonta Sahib on Monday. He claimed that the BJP-supported candidates had received strong public support in the recent panchayati raj and local body elections. He said that the BJP had won 10 of the 11 Zila Parishad elections in the state so far while more than 95 per cent of the BJP-supported candidates won in Paonta Sahib.

Thakur alleged that the election results had created unrest in the Congress and different factions in the ruling party were engaged in a tussle for power. He claimed that leaders were frequently visiting New Delhi and holding Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu responsible for the party’s poor electoral performance.

Advertisement

Thakur also criticised the Chief Minister’s “friend circle” alleging that Sukhu’s political associates were being given excessive importance in the functioning of the government. He claimed that public interest had taken a back seat and “friends’ interests” had become important.

Advertisement

Thakur said that during his tenure as Chief Minister several institutions were opened in Paonta Sahib in response to the demands of the local MLA and residents. He alleged that the present government had closed more than 2,500 institutions, including schools, hospitals and dispensaries, in the state.

He said that his BJP government had introduced welfare initiatives, including Himcare, Grihini and Shagun, while the present government was withdrawing facilities.

Advertisement

Thakur alleged that the Congress government had been trying to delay the elections to panchayati raj institutions and local bodies. He added that the BJP had approached the Supreme Court seeking timely elections and the court subsequently directed the state government to complete the elections by May 31.