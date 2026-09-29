DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP-backed candidates won 10 of 11 Zila Parishad elections, Congress rattled: Jai Ram

BJP-backed candidates won 10 of 11 Zila Parishad elections, Congress rattled: Jai Ram

article_Author
Pankaj Sharma
Nahan, Updated At : 01:52 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur being accorded a warm welcome at Paonta Sahib.
Advertisement

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur criticised the Congress government while addressing a felicitation function for newly elected BJP-supported representatives in Paonta Sahib on Monday. He claimed that the BJP-supported candidates had received strong public support in the recent panchayati raj and local body elections. He said that the BJP had won 10 of the 11 Zila Parishad elections in the state so far while more than 95 per cent of the BJP-supported candidates won in Paonta Sahib.

Thakur alleged that the election results had created unrest in the Congress and different factions in the ruling party were engaged in a tussle for power. He claimed that leaders were frequently visiting New Delhi and holding Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu responsible for the party’s poor electoral performance.

Advertisement

Thakur also criticised the Chief Minister’s “friend circle” alleging that Sukhu’s political associates were being given excessive importance in the functioning of the government. He claimed that public interest had taken a back seat and “friends’ interests” had become important.

Advertisement

Thakur said that during his tenure as Chief Minister several institutions were opened in Paonta Sahib in response to the demands of the local MLA and residents. He alleged that the present government had closed more than 2,500 institutions, including schools, hospitals and dispensaries, in the state.

He said that his BJP government had introduced welfare initiatives, including Himcare, Grihini and Shagun, while the present government was withdrawing facilities.

Advertisement

Thakur alleged that the Congress government had been trying to delay the elections to panchayati raj institutions and local bodies. He added that the BJP had approached the Supreme Court seeking timely elections and the court subsequently directed the state government to complete the elections by May 31.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts