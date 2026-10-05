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Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP-backed Thinle Dichen elected Lahaul-Spiti Zila Parishad chairperson

BJP-backed Thinle Dichen elected Lahaul-Spiti Zila Parishad chairperson

Congress-backed Suresh Kumar bags vice-chairperson’s post with 6 votes against Vikas Manch’s Ranjit

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Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 04:53 PM Oct 05, 2026 IST
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Thinle Dichen, newly-elected chairperson of Lahaul and Spiti Zila Parishad.
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The prolonged political suspense over the election of the chairperson and vice-chairperson of the Lahaul-Spiti Zila Parishad finally ended on Monday, with BJP-backed Kaza ward member Thinle Dichen being elected chairperson by a narrow margin of one vote.

Thinle Dichen secured five votes, defeating Congress-backed candidate Shashi Kiran, who received four votes. The election was held in the presence of all nine elected Zila Parishad members, making it a closely fought contest.

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The Lahaul-Spiti Zila Parishad has a total of 10 seats, but only nine members have been elected.

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Before the election for the top posts, four members were backed by the Congress, three by the BJP and two by the Vikas Manch.

Following Thinle Dichen’s victory as chairperson, the election for the vice-chairperson’s post was also conducted.

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In this contest, Congress-backed Suresh Kumar, Zila Parishad member from the Warpa ward, emerged victorious. He secured six votes, while Vikas Manch-backed candidate Ranjit received three votes. Suresh Kumar, therefore, won the vice-chairperson’s post by a margin of three votes.

With the latest results, the two key positions in the Lahaul-Spiti Zila Parishad have been divided between the BJP and the Congress, with the chairperson’s post going to a BJP-backed member and the vice-chairperson’s post being secured by a Congress-backed member.

The election process was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana, who presided over the proceedings and formally announced the results.

With the election of the new office-bearers, attention will now shift to the functioning of the Zila Parishad and its priorities.

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