BJP begins overhaul, appoints 13 district chiefs

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 19

The BJP today announced the names of 17 new district presidents. State BJP president Rajeev Bindal said that the appointment of 13 district presidents would come into effect immediately. The outgoing presidents of 10 districts have been appointed members of the BJP State Executive.

The 13 new BJP district presidents are Dheeraj Naryal (Chamba), Sachin Sharma (Kangra), Ramesh Rana (Nurpur), Sanjeev Sharma (Dehra), Hari Dutt Sharma (Palampur), Rajender Bodh (Lahaul and Spiti), Arvind Chandel (Kullu), Nihal Chand (Mandi), Hira Lal (Sundernagar), Des Raj Sharma (Hamirpur), Balbir Chaudhary (Una), Swatanter Sankhayan (Bilaspur), Ratan Sing Pal (Solan), Vinay Gupta (Sirmaur), Arun Falta (Mahasu), Prem Thakur (Shimla) and Yashwant Negi (Kinnaur).

The 10 outgoing district presidents, who have been included as members in the BJP State Executive, are Jasvir Singh Nagpal (Chamba), Chanderbhushan Nag (Kangra), Bhim Sen (Kullu), Ranvir Singh (Mandi), Harish Sharma (Hamirpur), Manohar Lal Sharma (Una), Ashutosh Vij (Solan), Vijay Parmar (Shimla) and Sanjeev Hara (Kinnaur).

