BJP bets on women to win SMC poll

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 13

The BJP is apparently betting on women candidates to return to power in the upcoming Shimla MC elections. Out of the 24 candidates announced in its first list, 16 are women.

While 12 of them have been named for the wards reserved for women (both general and SC), the party has given the ticket to four sitting women councillors out of unreserved wards. These candidates are Shelley Thakur from Summer Hill, Kiran Bawa from Boileauganj, Kamlesh Mehta from Upper Dhalli and Renu Chauhan from Kangnadhar.

The Congress has named only one woman candidate from the unreserved ward (Sheenam Kataria from Benmore) out of the 16 candidates announced so far. As per the reservation roster, 14 seats are reserved for women in general category and three in SC category out of the total 34 wards.

The nomination process started today, but the Congress and the BJP had not been able to release their full lists, indicating that lobbying for the ticket was not yet over. The BJP was hoping to release at least 32 names after its election committee meeting last night, but it managed to release only 32. The Congress, on the other hand, could also release just nine more names late last evening.

Meanwhile, no candidate filed nomination papers today. With the next three days being non-working days, the candidates would get just two more days (April 17 and 18) to file their nomination papers.

CPM, AAP release lists