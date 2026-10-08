BJP blames voter list irregularities for Cong win in Palampur MC poll

BJP spokesperson Trilok Kapoor on Tuesday alleged large-scale irregularities and manipulation in the voter lists used for the 2026 Palampur Municipal Corporation elections. He claimed that the electoral process was influenced by over 4,000 ineligible, duplicate and questionable entries.

Kapoor, while addressing a press conference, alleged that the voter lists contained 4,037 questionable votes, including 1,627 alleged duplicate voters and around 2,450 entries involving people without EPIC numbers, no house numbers, migrants, foreign nationals and deceased. He claimed that several people residing outside the municipal corporation limits had been enrolled in Palampur as voters without their names being deleted from the original electoral rolls.

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Kapoor presented documents and voter-list data and alleged that several persons linked to local Congress functionaries had duplicate entries in different areas and, in some cases, different EPIC numbers. He stated that the votes of migrant workers and temporary catering staff belonging to other states had been included in the Palampur Municipal Corporation voter lists.

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Kapoor alleged that in 2021, the voter lists were not available with the election office when the latest voter rolls were prepared and that new names were added without adequate verification of the previous records. He added that claims submitted by BJP supporters for inclusion in the voter lists were not properly processed.

He alleged that Form-4 declarations were misused to create questionable entries and several voters were registered at addresses without the consent of the actual residents. In some wards, he added, genuine young voters and long-standing residents were left out while the names of people from other areas were included.

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Kapoor alleged that the names of the existing voters were deleted in a systematic manner and duplicate enteries were made while a supplementary voter list was not made available to BJP candidates until the final stage of nominations, which contained entries with no house numbers and missing EPIC details.

Kapoor demanded a CBI probe into the alleged voter-list manipulation, strict legal action against those responsible and immediate registration of FIRs against persons having duplicate EPIC cards. He also demanded an SIR of electoral rolls in all civic bodies, besides Assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies.

Kapoor said that the BJP would approach the Himachal Pradesh High Court to seek an investigation, voter-list correction and fresh elections in the Palampur Municipal Corporation.