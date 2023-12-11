BJP brings out booklet, details govt's 'failures'

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 10

The BJP brought out a booklet detailing the ‘failures’ of the Congress government on the eve of the function to mark government’s one year in power here today. In the booklet, the BJP has alleged that the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government has been a failure through and through in its first year.

Claiming that the government has failed to fulfil its election guarantees, the BJP said that government took several anti-people decisions like shutting down over 1,000 institutions opened by the previous government, increasing diesel prices, raising electricity duty and tax on tourist vehicles. Besides, the BJP has also alleged that the law and order situation has deteriorated.

Further, the Opposition alleged that corruption had become rampant and the government did not make budgetary provision for patient-friendly Himcare plan. The booklet further alleges that the government did not keep the promises it made to the employees. Besides, it said that the state had risen to number one spot as far as unemployment was concerned.

The BJP has also alleged that the government’s decision to sell apple weight-wise had failed as over 50 per cent apple boxed were sold outside the state as per the old system.

