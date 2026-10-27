The district unit of the BJP burnt an effigy of Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge at Lakshmi Bai Park in Hamirpur on Monday over his alleged remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father. The BJP also organised a ‘Jan Aakrosh’ rally to protest against the alleged anti-people policies of the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

BJP district president Rakesh Thakur alleged that development initiatives in the state had been adversely affected under the Congress government, leaving the general public to grapple with various challenges. He raised concerns over the pace of development projects, rising inflation, unemployment, the state of basic amenities in rural areas and other issues of public interest.

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Another BJP leader, Vijay Agnihotri, said that the people of the state had entrusted the Congress with power on the basis of its promises of development and public welfare. However, he alleged that the government’s decisions and style of functioning had fuelled growing public discontent.

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He alleged that the government had failed to deliver the expected results on issues of public interest. He asked the state government fulfil its promises, accelerate development projects and prioritise resolving the problems faced by ordinary citizens.