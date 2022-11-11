BJP can't fool voters: Sukhu in Nadaun

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 10

People are well-educated and will not fall prey to BJP leaders’ fake promises anymore.

This was stated by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, chairman of the campaign committee of the Congress, at Nadaun near here today. He said it did not not matter what Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah or BJP president JP Nadda said during their election rallies in the state. None of them had touched the core issues of public interest. He said the BJP leaders did not speak a single word on price hike, unemployment, corruption and selection scams in the state.

Sukhu said an LPG cylinder cost Rs 1,150, diesel Rs 82 and petrol about Rs 100 while the cost of food, cereals and cooking oil also shot up to over Rs 225. The state had the highest rate of unemployment and the government had failed to fill the posts in various departments. He said every section of society was feeling betrayed by the BJP government.

Sukhu alleged that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur misled people over police recruitment scam. The CM stated that the investigation into the paper leak scam would be given to the CBI but it never happened.