BJP celebrates win in 4 states

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 10

Euphoric BJP workers celebrated the victory of the party in the Assembly elections in four states here today. As the results started pouring in, they started gathering at the BJP office at Chakkar. State BJP president Suresh Kashyap and other senior leaders also joined the celebrations.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party president JP Nadda and the central leadership for the spectacular victory in four states. He said that it had proved that the Mission Repeat 2022 would be successful in Himachal.

Thakur said that the massive victory in four states was a referendum of the people and their faith in the policies and programmes of the BJP governments.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister was accorded a rousing reception at the party office. Kashyap said that the Congress had been wiped out in four states and the BJP’s vote share had increased there. He added that the BJP had registered a historic victory in four out of five state Assembly elections.—