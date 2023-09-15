BJP central leaders meet Bindal, ex-CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 14

The BJP will strengthen its organisational set-up in Himachal while focusing on booths to the state level.

Eye on LS poll The visit of the party’s national leaders is being viewed as part of the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP national general secretary Dushyant Gautam and vice-president Narender Singh today held a series of meetings with the state leadership, including BJP president Rajeev Bindal and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, to discuss various organisational matters. State party organisation secretary Siddharthan, Rajya Sabha MP Sikander Kumar and general secretary Bihari Lal Sharma also attended the meetings.

Sharma said that Gautam chaired four meetings to gear up the party organisation and make improvements, wherever necessary. “The nation is surging ahead under the leadership of Prime Minister Narender Modi, so it is the responsibility of each party worker to strengthen his hands,” he said.

Gautam urged the party leaders to publicise the flagship schemes of the Central Government and its major achievements, including the successful holding of the G-20 Summit and the launch of Chandrayaan-3.

