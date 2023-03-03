BJP chalks out plan for Budget Session

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 2

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur has warned that the upcoming Assembly session, scheduled to begin from March 14, will be action-packed and the BJP will adopt an aggressive approach.

A BJP Legislature Party meeting was held under Thakur’s chairmanship here today to chalk out a strategy for the Budget Session.

A BJP spokesperson said the party would go hard after the Congress. The denotification of offices and institutions opened by the BJP government in the last six months of its tenure and 10 guarantees of the Congress would be the key issues it would raise in the Assembly.

Thakur said that the Congress was harping on inflation and increase in the cost of LPG cylinders, conveniently forgetting that it had contributed to it by increasing VAT on diesel. “Also, we did not put burden on the state by appointing Chief Parliamentary Secretaries, but the Congress made these appointments,” he added.

Meanwhile, BJP president Suresh Kashyap said the Congress was finding it tough to fulfil its 10 guarantees. “The Congress has started removing hoardings of 10 guarantees. People have realised that the guarantees were false,” he added.