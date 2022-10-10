BJP chief JP Nadda to meet Panchayati Raj Institution members in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Mandi/Solan, October 9

BJP national president JP Nadda will hold a meeting with the panch parmeshwars of the BJP in Mandi and Nauni (Solan) tomorrow.

According to sources, over 2,000 panch parmeshwars from all 17 segments of Mandi will attend the meeting. The panch parmeshwars are the elected public representatives of Panchayati Raj Institution and urban local bodies, who have the key responsibilities to implement the government policies at the grassroot level to benefit the people. Nadda will encourage workers to ensure the win of BJP candidates.

Learning a lesson from the defeat in the Lok Sabha byelection in Himachal last year, the BJP does not want any stone unturned to ensure its victory in the Assembly elections. Of the total 17 segments in the Mandi parliamentary constituency, 13 seats were won by the BJP in the last elections. However, to retain these seats is a daunting task for the BJP, where the MLAs have been facing anti-incumbency and a stiff challenge from their rivals within the party.

He will also meet the representatives of panchayati raj institutions of Shimla Lok Sabha segment in Nauni (Solan). Nadda is meeting members of zila parishads, nagar parishads, municipal corporations and other panchayati raj institutions for the upcoming Assembly and the general election.

#jp nadda #solan