BJP chief JP Nadda turns nostalgic, reminisces his days at Himachal Pradesh University

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, August 21

Taking a walk down memory lane national BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda today reminisced his student days in the Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) from where his political journey began as an ABVP activist almost four decades back.

It was one of those rare nostalgic moments for Nadda as he sipped tea in the dhabas which he frequented as a student in 1980 when he joined the HPU. Nadda was the chief guest at the HP University alumni meet here today.

Immediately after the function, Nadda went to Thakur Sweet Shop on Summer Hill Chowk, where used to have tea at even at 2 am. He touched the feet of the owner, 86-year-old Nathu Ram Thakur and invited him for his son’s wedding. He later visited the ‘paan’ shop and Coffee House on The Mall, where he took a stroll.

“I joined MA Political Science in 1980 when there were just two buildings and only 11 departments. I found it exceedingly difficult to find the departments where I studied as the campus has changed so much over the years,” he said, observing that the HPU had come a long way and grown manifold, having 44 departments and spread over 245 bighas.

“It is a homecoming for me. It is in this very auditorium that that one would get a chance as a student to perform,” remembered Nadda, an excellent orator since his university days. “I owe my achievements to great teachers and mentors like PN Bhatnagar, RP Singh and Prof Mehrotra from whom we got to learn so much,” he said.

“Former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai was my junior as he joined in 1981 and was very fond of Indian sweet ‘imritis’, which he would have at Boileauganj,” he said talking about his student days.

Nadda remembered his boys hostel mess in-charge Dilbar, who, Nadda said, would refer to everyone who had spent more than five years in the hostel as Dr Sahib, even though they had not done any PhD. “I used to manage my expenses in Rs 500 sent to me by my father, who was a Vice Chancellor, very comfortably and would share it with others very happily,” he reminisced.

“Self-existence is possible only with co-existence so I was very keen that my batch mates from all ideologies are here today,” he said. He said the political awareness, tolerance and democratic traditions of the HPU were very high. He exhorted students to make the best use of their time here in the campus.

