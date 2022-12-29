Closure of offices Congress govt's sole achievement: Himachal BJP

Solan, December 28
BJP state president Suresh Kashyap today said Congress’ sole achievement in its 20-day tenure has been closure of government offices.
Addressing the media in Nahan today, he said 574 offices in various districts had been closed by the Congress government. This is causing inconvenience to the public, he said.
He said the BJP too had won the mandate of the people like Congress and these offices were opened to facilitate people.
“If we talk about Sirmaur, BJP won 45 per cent mandate of people as against 42 per cent by Congress. Though Congress won three Assembly seats as against two by the BJP, as far as the mandate of people is concerned, it is nearly similar. The BJP has bagged 6,500 votes more than Congress in the district in the five seats,” he claimed.
He took to task Shillai MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan for welcoming the closure of several offices and said the Congress had failed to open new offices in its 60-year tenure, while former CM Jai Ram Thakur had done several such works in his tenure.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India makes negative Covid report mandatory for flyers from China, 5 other places from January 1
They will have to upload the negative covid reports from RT-...
CBSE announces Class 10, Class 12 board exam dates
Class 12 exams to be held from February 15 to April 5 and Cl...
Drugs Control Organisation initiates probe in cough syrup-related deaths in Uzbekistan
Samples of allegedly contaminated cough syrups taken and sen...
Not invited to Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra; Congress, BJP are same: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary also unlikely to take part in the...
IAF successfully test-fires extended-range version of BrahMos air-launched missile
Missile achieves desired mission objectives in Bay of Bengal...