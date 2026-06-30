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Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP committed to nationwide UCC rollout: MP Anurag Thakur

BJP committed to nationwide UCC rollout: MP Anurag Thakur

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:27 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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MP Anurag Thakur presents a shawl to Governor Kavinder Gupta.
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Former Union Minister and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur on Monday said the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) remains a firm commitment of the BJP and would be extended to other states in a phased manner, with Uttarakhand having taken the lead.

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Addressing mediapersons in Shimla, Thakur also took a swipe at Pakistan, saying it had failed in almost every sphere except promoting terrorism.

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“Blaming India for Pakistan’s internal failures has become a habitual excuse, while India continues to progress rapidly on the path of development, global leadership and economic growth,” he said.

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Highlighting the completion of 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led government, Thakur said the period had been defined by service, good governance, transparency, national security and inclusive development.

He said India had risen from the world’s 10th-largest economy in 2014 to become the fifth-largest economy while remaining one of the fastest-growing major economies.

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Thakur claimed that more than 25 crore people had been lifted out of multidimensional poverty during the past 12 years. He said flagship schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ujjwala Yojana, PM Jan Dhan Yojana, Digital India, Startup India, PM Vishwakarma and PM-Kisan had transformed the lives of millions across the country.

He added that the Centre had consistently extended financial support to Himachal for infrastructure development, disaster recovery, healthcare and capital investment.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), projects worth over Rs 2,247 crore, including 294 rural road projects, have been approved for the state, he said.

During his visit, Thakur offered prayers at the Jakhu Temple and later participated in a tree plantation drive under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, stressing the importance of environmental conservation and sustainable development. He also called on Governor Kavinder Gupta at Lok Bhawan.

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