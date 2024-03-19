BJP complains to ECI against filling of forms for Rs 1,500 grant

Shimla, March 18
The BJP has complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the filling of forms for the grant of Rs 1,500 monthly assistance to women, which was one of the 10 guarantees the Congress had made at the time of the 2022 Assembly elections.
Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur today said that the BJP had complained to the ECI against the Congress government for trying to woo voters by getting forms filled for the grant of Rs 1,500 per month to women. “We were apprehensive that the Congress would again resort to such a tactic to lure votes, so we raised the issue with the ECI. We are awaiting a response from the ECI to our complaint,” he added.
He said that the forms for the grant of Rs 1,500 per month to women were being filled in the BDO office, Welfare Officer’s office and panchayats, which was a clear violation of the model code of conduct. “This was exactly the manner in which the Congress wooed the voters before the 2022 Assembly elections. We have requested the ECI to immediately stop this process,” he added.
Thakur said that the government should have shifted the Secretary (Home) and the Secretary (GAD), who were in the Chief Minister’s office, before the elections were announced. “The government failed to do so and as such the ECI has ordered their transfer,” he added.
