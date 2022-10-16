 BJP, Cong beset with factionalism : The Tribune India

BJP, Cong beset with factionalism

BJP, Cong beset with factionalism


Lalit Mohan

The BJP and the Congress are beset with factionalism in the Dharamsala Assembly constituency.

For the BJP, leaders from Gaddi community have been representing the constituency since 1977 when the party first contested election from the area. The present MLA, Vishal Nehria, belongs to the Gaddi community. However, Rakesh Chaudhary, an AAP leader, had joined the BJP.

He had contested the 2019 Dharamsala byelection as an Independent candidate and got more than 16,000 votes. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had attended a rally organised by Chaudhary recently. Chaudhary’s induction has made local BJP leaders restive, especially those belonging to the Gaddi community. Gaddi leaders fear that for the first time the BJP may field a leader from other community from the constituency.

The state BJP leadership, while inducting Chaudhary into the party, had taken into consideration his increased vote bank in the constituency after delimitation. A section of BJP leaders, which is supporting Chaudhary’s candidature, thinks that his voters of the 2019 byelection will again support him.

A few Brahmin leaders in the BJP are also lobbying for the ticket from Dharamsala on the plea that after Shanta Kumar no leader from the community had represented the Kangra parliamentary constituency. The challenge for the BJP leadership will be to bring together all factions.

The Congress has also not been able to develop a consensus over candidate from the constituency. The state-level screening committee had recommended the name of former minister and AICC secretary Sudhir Sharma but the central party leadership has reportedly put his candidature on hold. It is unhappy with Sharma for withdrawing from the Dharamsala Assembly bypoll in 2019 at the last minute. Some senior Congress leaders have also accused him of opposing the party candidate in the 2019 Assembly byelection. Sharma has been frequenting Delhi to lobby for ticket.

Besides Sharma, former Dharamsala Municipal Corporation Mayor Davinder Jaggi is the other contender for Congress ticket. Jaggi and a few other Congress leaders have been at loggerheads with Sharma for quiet sometime. The factions of Sharma and Jaggi often attack each other on social media. The Congress will have to bring all its leaders on a common platform to increase its election prospects.

A section of Congress leaders is lobbying for ticket for the daughter-in-law of former Union minister, Chandresh Kumari, who belongs to the Kangra royal family. AAP campaign in Dharamsala lost steam after Rakesh Chaudhary joined the BJP. Kulwant Rana, an hotelier, is seeking party ticket.

Past trend

Congress’ Sudhir Sharma won the seat in 2012 and remained a minister. In the 2017 elections, he lost to BJP’s Kishan Kapoor. In the 2019 bypoll, BJP’s Vishal Nehria defeated Rakesh Chaudhary (Ind). Kapoor was elected to the Lok Sabha elections.

Locals’ key demands

  • More parking spaces
  • Better streets and roads
  • Tourism promotion by govt
  • Expansion of Gaggal airport

Electorate strength
Total voters
83,047

Male
41,998

Female
41,049 third gender

