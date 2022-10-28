 BJP, Cong eye votes of serving, retd armymen to form govt : The Tribune India

BJP, Cong eye votes of serving, retd armymen to form govt

BJP, Cong eye votes of serving, retd armymen to form govt

Photo for representation only. File photo



Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, October 27

The voting trend adopted by the over 2.80 lakh serving and retired army personnel, who constitute a sizeable chunk of the electorate in Himachal, could play a crucial role in deciding the political fortunes of the BJP and the Congress in the Vidhan Sabha elections.

Both the parties are eyeing this chunk of serving and ex-servicemen, who hold sway in many of the assembly segments, especially in Kangra, Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, and Mandi districts.

With heroic acts and valour of first Param Vir Chakra (PVC) recipient Maj Som Nath Sharma, Kargil hero Capt Vikram Batra, Ashok Chakra recipient Maj Sudhir Walia, Capt Saurabh Kalia and many such brave hearts going down in history, Himachal has earned the distinction of ‘veer bhomi’. As such, the stance adopted by the serving and retired faujis can be a crucial factor in the polls.

“There is no doubt that the long pending issue of one-rank, one-pension has been addressed successfully by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who made allocation of Rs 10,000 crore, which will certainly benefit the BJP,” says brig Khushal Thakur (retd), a decorated soldier, who was instrumental in the Indian army making gains during Kargil war. Birg Thakur (retd), who also remained Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Ex-Servicemen Corporation, reminisces that Modi had made the promise of fulfilling the one-rank, one-pension at an election rally in Rewari which he has honoured.

“There are some apprehensions regarding the Agnipath scheme but in the long run the decision is in the interest of the nation. It is also important from the point of view of modern warfare,” he elaborates. Brig Thakur had incidentally lost the 2021 Mandi Lok Sabha by-poll to Congress candidate Pratibha Singh.

Vijai Singh Mankotia, a former minister, who has now switched sides by joining the BJP, says the Agnipath scheme needs a fresh re-look. “It takes a minimum of 10 years for a soldier to become a fearlessly fierce fighting warrior and to inculcate the do or die psyche and train him in modern warfare takes time,” he asserted. A recasting perhaps in the context of future warfare and an assured career that can guarantee his advancement in rank, promotions, etc, he said.

The BJP has been raising and promising the demand for the setting up of a Himachal Regiment. The present Assembly had four MLAs who had a stint in the armed forces - Col Dhan Ram Shandil (Solan) of the Congress, and Col Inder Singh (Sarkaghat), Lok Sabha MP and BJP state president Suresh Kashyap (ex Air Force personnel) and former para commando Vikram Jaryal (Bhattiyat in Chamba) from the BJP.

So far three army officers - Maj DD Khanuria (won Kangra Lok Sabha seat as BJP nominee in 1990), Maj Gen Bikram Singh (won Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat from the Congress in 1996) and Col Dhani Ram Shandil (won Shimla Lok sabha seat in 1999 and 2004 from the Himachal Vikas Congress and later Congress) have had successful political stints.

