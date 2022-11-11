BJP, Congress face-off in Himachal over old pension scheme

Shimla, November 10

On the last day of campaigning for the November 12 Himachal Pradesh elections, the BJP and Congress faced off on the old pension scheme (OPS) with saffron top brass attacking the Congress for “scrapping the OPS and starting the National Pension System (NPS) in 2004” and the Congress claiming the BJP had signed the draft MoU and later piloted the transition.

Leading the attack from the ruling BJP side, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said as per the law, money in the central NPS account could not go to states as it belonged to individual contributors.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur asked the Congress to apologise to the state for retaining the NPS through two governments led by late Virbhadra Singh.

Sitharaman, in Shimla today as the campaigning ended, responded to queries on the Congress government of Chhattisgarh asking the Centre to return the money due to NPS employees in the state and the Centre declining to do so, saying, “As per the law, the money in the central kitty of the NPS cannot go to the state government. It can only go to contributing workers. Can we change the law?” she said.

The Congress, meanwhile, released a factsheet on NPS memorandum of understanding (every state signed this MoU with the Centre when the OPS was scrapped in 2003 and the NPS started from 2004) and said “it was the BJP that first signed the NPS MoU and later piloted the transition”.

The Congress managed to get several anti-employee conditions in the agreements dropped, claimed the party. — TNS

Issue affects 1.5L employees

The issue affects 1.5 lakh government employees enrolled under the National Pension System (NPS), which does not guarantee pension benefits to retirees but helps them create a retirement corpus. The NPS employees can withdraw 60 per cent corpus upon retirement but have to convert the rest into annuities for lifelong pension.

