Solan: BJP, Congress councillors engage in war of words

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 25

BJP and Congress councillors were today engaged in a war of words in the general house of the Solan Municipal Corporation (MC) over various issues, including the Yatri Niwas that was rented years ago but did not earn requisite profits.

BJP councillor Shailender Gupta asked Mayor Punam Grover why no action had been taken against the person, who was rented the Yatri Niwas but did not pay the rent in the previous years. The Mayor unsuccessfully tried to pacify the BJP councillors while Deputy Mayor Rajiv Kaura (Congress) and Gupta kept on shouting, trying to counter each other.

The person, who was rented the Yatri Niwas, was served a notice for not paying the due amount but still the MC did not take further action. The Deputy Mayor said that they were trying to do the needful for the past one year. He reminded Gupta that he had been a nominated councillor since 2016 but why he did not raise the issue when the BJP ruled the MC. The Mayor also asked Gupta what he was doing during the five years tenure of the BJP.

The issue of calling offline tenders was also raised in the house. The BJP councillors alleged that some tenders were invited offline to benefit select contractors. The MC had invited tenders for 82 development works at a cost of Rs 2.55 crore for its 17 wards. The tenders were called both in the offline and online modes depending on the amount involved.

Gupta alleged that the tenders were invited to favour a few contractors. The Mayor said that the tenders were called as per the government norms and there was no other consideration.

No action against yatri niwas defaulter

BJP councillor Shailender Gupta asked Mayor Punam Grover why no action had been taken against the person, who was rented the Yatri Niwas but did not pay the rent in the previous years. The Mayor unsuccessfully tried to pacify the BJP councillors while Deputy Mayor Rajiv Kaura (Congress) and Gupta kept on shouting, trying to counter each other.