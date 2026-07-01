DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP, Congress face off over 'unauthorised voters' ahead of Baddi civic polls

BJP, Congress face off over 'unauthorised voters' ahead of Baddi civic polls

BJP alleges addition of outsiders in voter list; Congress calls charges baseless, administration cites appeal process under revision of rolls

article_Author
Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 12:35 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The BJP and Congress have come face-to-face over allegations of unauthorised voters being added to the voter list ahead of the Municipal Corporation election in Baddi.

Advertisement

The Opposition BJP has accused the state government and the local administration of registering outsiders in the voter list under political pressure in a bid to favour the local MLA.

Advertisement

Former BJP MLA Paramjeet Singh Pammi has demanded cancellation of the alleged unauthorised votes.

Advertisement

He said the Congress faced a clear drubbing in the Panchayati Raj elections, and its supported candidates also lost two of the three Zila Parishad seats in Doon as well as Block Development Committee polls, after which the party was now trying to add unauthorised migrant voters in every ward to gain an unfair advantage in the upcoming civic body polls.

Countering the allegations, Congress leader and former Municipal Council president Madan Lal Choudhary expressed faith in the administration’s functioning and dismissed the BJP’s charges as baseless.

Advertisement

Former MLA Paramjeet Singh further alleged that voters from other states, already registered in their parent states, were being added to the electoral rolls. He claimed that the administration and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were preparing the voter list under pressure from the sitting MLA Ramkumar.

He warned that if the administration does not take swift action, BJP workers will take to the streets, go on a hunger strike, and even approach the High Court seeking justice. He demanded a fair investigation and immediate cancellation of the alleged fake votes.

Baddi SDM Sanjeev Kumar said that during the special revision of the voter list, all claims and objections received until June 27 had already been disposed of by the Revising Authority.

He said there is now only a provision for appeals until July 2. If anyone has an objection or complaint regarding any name, they can file an appeal under the prescribed procedure, and the final decision rests with the State Election Commission.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts