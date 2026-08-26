BJP, Congress members spar over unemployment issue

The state Assembly on Tuesday witnessed uproarious scenes during the Question Hour over the issue of unemployment after BJP members objected to the government’s response. When Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania declined to allow further questions on the matter, the BJP members started raising slogans and walked out of the House.

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To a question asked by BJP legislator Jeet Ram Katwal and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur over vacant posts in various departments, Sukhu said that the government was working to create employment opportunities for the youth. He added that his government was also working on a policy to safeguard the future of employees engaged on the outsourced basis in government departments, boards and corporations.

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Meanwhile, Katwal claimed that 37 per cent of posts in various departments were vacant while the vacancy rate in the state electricity board was much higher. Thakur claimed that thousands of posts were vacant in several key departments, including police, education, Jal Shakti and public works. “Four years are coming to an end. When will the government start the work?” Thakur asked, reminding the government of its promise that it would provide five lakh jobs in five years.

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Sukhu said that functional posts had remained vacant not only during the tenure of the present Congress government but also under the previous BJP government. He added that it was not possible to provide a government job to every person but his government was taking significant steps to create employment opportunities and cited the Rajiv Gandhi Startup scheme.

To Congress MLA Kewal Singh Pathania’s question, Sukhu said that the government was working to eliminate waiting time for CT scan and MRI facilities and these services would soon be available at all major health institutions of the state. He added that Himachal was the first state in North India to offer robotic surgery in government hospitals. He said tenders had been issued for laboratory automation at a cost of Rs 125 crore.