BJP, Congress mull greenhorns from Kangra

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, March 17

Both BJP and Congress are planning to field new candidates from Kangra parliamentary constituency. In 2019, the BJP won Kangra parliamentary constituency with a record margin of over 4.70 lakh votes. The BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor defeated Congress candidate Pawan Kajal. Despite the fact that Kishan Kapoor had won with a record margin the BJP has not announced his candidature from Kangra parliamentary constituency as yet.

Bigger challenge for Congress In 2019, BJP candidate Kishan Kapoor defeated Congress’ Pawan Kajal with a big margin. Even then the BJP has not announced Kapoor’s name as yet. The party is considering rebel Congress MLA Sudhir Sharma as a probable candidate. The names of former Speaker Vipin Parmar and Rakesh Pathania were also doing the rounds

For Congress finding a formidable face was a bigger challenge. Its 2019 candidate Pawan Kajal has joined the BJP. Early on, the party had proposed the names of Sudhir Sharma and RS Bali. Sudhir has now turned rebel and Bali is reportedly not interested in contesting

Sources said the party is considering the names of Congress rebel MLA from Dharamsala Sudhir Sharma as a probable candidate from this parliamentary constituency. However, the Congress rebel candidates are still waiting for the Supreme Court verdict on their petition challenging Himachal Assembly Speakers decision to disqualify them as members of house for violating the party whip during Budget session.

In Sudhir Sharma, the BJP is looking for a Brahmin leader in Kangra who could fill the void created by retirement of former CM Shanta Kumar. Shanta Kumar was the tallest Brahmin leader of the BJP from Kangra who had a pan-state appeal. With JP Nadda, another Brahmin leader from Himachal, having been absorbed in a national role, the party is in need of a Brahmin face in state and Kangra, the biggest district of the state.

Besides Sudhir Sharma, the names of former Speaker of Himachal Assembly Vipin Singh Parmar and former minister Rakesh Pathania are doing the rounds. Both of them are Rajput leaders. Trilok Kapoor, a Gaddi leader and general secretary of the state BJP, is also trying to get party ticket from Kangra.

For Congress finding a formidable candidate from Kangra parliamentary constituency is a bigger challenge. Its candidate during the last parliamentary elections Pawan Kajal joined the BJP before the last Assembly elections. He is now a BJP MLA from Kangra Assembly elections. Despite the fact that Congress has 12 MLAs (including 10 in Kangra and 2 in Chamba) out of 19 MLAs in Kangra parliamentary constituency, it is finding difficulty in finding a suitable candidate who can reverse the lead earned by BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

The party leadership had proposed that a sitting MLA should be fielded from Kangra parliamentary constituency and names of Sudhir Sharma and RS Bali were proposed. Sudhir Sharma has now turned rebel and sources said that RS Bali was not interested in contesting polls.

Congress had been banking heavily on OBC vote bank in Kangra parliamentary constituency. However, Pawan Kajal, whom the party tried to groom as an OBC leader and also gave party ticket in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, has already joined the BJP. Minister for Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Chander Kumar was the only prominent OBC face of Congress in Kangra. The state leadership of party had proposed his name as party candidate from Kangra district. However, the sources said, that due to his age, Chander Kumar was not in favour of contesting parliamentary polls. The name of former minister Asha Kumari, who belongs to Chamba, was also doing the rounds as a probable party candidate from Kangra.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Dharamsala #Kangra