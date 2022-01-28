BJP copying Delhi model in Himachal Pradesh, alleges AAP

AP

Shimla, January 27

The A Aadmi Party (AAP) today said that the state government had done a shoddy job of copying the Arvind Kejriwal’s Delhi model by announcing 60 units of electricity free.

“Why give just 60 units, why not give 200 units like Kejriwal gives in Delhi. And if you really wanted to offer some reprieve to the people, why did you wait for the last six months of your tenure?” said AAP state in-charge Ratnesh Gupta. “The BJP is scared of the growing popularity of AAP in the state. It’s just a gimmick to regain the lost ground ahead of the elections,” he added.

Gupta said the BJP had taken a U-turn on its stand on offering free electricity and water. “It accused us of encouraging the freebie culture and now it is doing the same. AAP never promoted the freebie culture. We are just returning to people a portion of their tax paid by checking corruption,” he added.—TNS