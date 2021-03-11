BJP core group deliberates strategy for Assembly poll

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 9

The strategy to activate social media, various morchas and all other segments of the party in view of the upcoming Assembly elections was discussed at the meeting of the BJP core group here today. Deliberations were also held on the list of rebels of opposition parties willing to join the BJP. A majority of members were of the view that these leaders should join the party at the earliest and take part in public reach programmes. BJP president Suresh Kashyap presided over the meeting.

The agenda of the last core committee meeting, especially the analysis of weak and strong Assembly seats, was also reviewed and steps to be taken to ensure victory were discussed.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur, BJP national vice-president Saudan Singh, state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, state co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, Health Minister Rajeev Sehjal, former party president Rajeev Bindal and Satpal Satti, state organisational secretary Pawan Rana, general secretary Trilok Jamwal, Rakesh Jamwal and Trilok Kapoor attended the meeting.

#Shimla