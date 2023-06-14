BJP core panel for cornering Cong govt on poll guarantees

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, June 13

BJP national president JP Nadda chaired a core group meeting at Hamirpur late last night to chalk out a strategy to win all four seats in the state in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

Return of rebels The issue of the return of rebels to the party fold and bringing around disgruntled leaders, who have become inactive following the BJP’s defeat in the 2022 Assembly elections, was also discussed at the meeting.

Sources said that the senior BJP leadership was of the firm opinion that party leaders and workers should reach out to people and tell them about the failure of the Congress government to fulfil the guarantees given to people before the Assembly elections. The senior leaders asked the party cadre to raise the issue of the denotification of over 700 government institutions opened by the previous BJP government.

National BJP vice-president Saudan Singh, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, former chief ministers PK Dhumal and Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP president Rajeev Bindal, state BJP in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, state organisational secretary Sidharthan, Una MLA Satpal Satti, Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap, general secretaries Rakesh Jamwal, Trilok Jamwal and Trilok Kapoor, Sullah MLA Vipin Parmar, former MLA Rajiv Saizal, former minister Virender Kanwar and Harsh Mahajan attended the meeting.

The BJP may again field its three sitting MPs Anurag Thakur (Hamirpur), Suresh Kashyap (Shimla) and Kishan Kapoor (Kangra). However, there is also a possibility that the party may field new candidates from the Kangra and Mandi constituencies; Pratibha Singh represents the Mandi seat. The BJP will also take into consideration surveys about the best candidates, while finalising ticket.

The sources said the BJP leaders also deliberated on the reasons for the party’s defeat in the Mandi Lok Sabha and three Assembly byelections, Vidhan Sabha poll and the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections. “Party workers will be encouraged to gear up for the parliamentary poll to win all four Lok Sabha seats in Himachal,” said a senior leader.

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal, too, is keen that senior party leaders, who fell out of favour for various reasons during the Assembly elections, should be taken into confidence.