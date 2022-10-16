BJP core panel meets tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 15

The BJP core committee meeting, which was to be held after Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally at Sataun this afternoon, was postponed to Monday.

Former CMs PK Dhumal and Shanta Kumar, CM Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP president Suresh Kashyap, general secretaries, in-charge for Himachal Avinash Rai Khanna, and co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, national vice-president Saudan Singh, Devinder Rana, MLAs Rajiv Bindal and Rajiv Saizal are in the core committee. These leaders were discuss ticket allotment after the rally.

They, however, have been directed to rush to Delhi for a meeting to be held on Monday for finalising ticket, said sources in the BJP.