BJP corrupt, uses Lord Rama’s name for votes: Minister

Our Correspondent

Nahan, May 16

Harshwardhan Chauhan, MLA of the Shillai Assembly constituency and the Industry Minister in the state government has intensified his election campaign in support of the Congress candidate Vinod Sultanpuri from the Shimla Lok Sabha constituency. Chauhan has been actively engaging with voters by visiting various panchayats in his home constituency, going from door to door to appeal for votes.

Chauhan has highlighted numerous public welfare schemes and programmes initiated by the Congress government in the state. He said the Congress party had consistently worked to uplift the weaker sections and has focused on making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant. He accused the previous BJP government of burdening the state with debt and failing to provide adequate relief during crisis.

Chauhan accused the BJP of focusing on corruption even during the Covid, thereby depleting the state treasury. He argued that the BJP was currently seeking votes in the name of Lord Rama, adding that the Congress had built many significant temple without politicising religious sentiments for electoral gains.

Highlighting the achievements of the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh, Chauhan pointed out that the state was the first in the country where no child was orphaned, thanks to the government’s policy of granting orphaned children the status of “Children of the State”.

Urging voters to disregard the false promises of the BJP, Chauhan appealed for support to strengthen the Congress both in Himachal Pradesh and at the Centre by voting for Vinod Sultanpuri.

#BJP #Congress #Lok Sabha #Nahan #Shimla