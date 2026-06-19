BJP councillors protest delay in formation of Dharamsala Municipal Corporation

Newly elected BJP councillors of the Dharamsala Municipal Corporation (MC) staged a protest on Thursday against the state government and the Municipal Corporation Commissioner, alleging a deliberate delay in administering the oath to councillors and constituting the new civic body.

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The councillors alleged that despite completion of the Municipal Corporation elections, the oath-taking ceremony had been unnecessarily delayed, preventing elected representatives from taking charge and addressing public issues. They said the prolonged delay had adversely affected development projects and routine municipal works.

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They also accused the state government of attempting to take political credit for development works carried out through the efforts of Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma. Referring to the recently completed Fawara Chowk project in Kotwali Bazar locality, they alleged that funds for the project were provided through the MLA Local Area Development Fund and the foundation stone was laid by Sharma. However, they claimed that the Municipal Corporation administration removed the foundation plaque and hurriedly got the project inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

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The councillors said the issue was not about removal of a plaque but reflected disrespect towards an elected representative, democratic institutions and public sentiments. They alleged that a project funded through MLA funds and inaugurated through due process had been used for political credit by misuse of the administrative machinery.

Demanding immediate oath-taking ceremony of the elected councillors and the constitution of the new Municipal Corporation body, the protesters said the democratic mandate given by the people of Dharamsala should be respected. They warned that if the delay continued and their concerns remained unaddressed, the BJP would intensify its agitation in the coming days.

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Meanwhile, the BJP media co-in-charge Vishva Chakshu termed Chief Minister’s Kangra visit a “flop show”, alleging that he merely inaugurated projects funded under the Centre-sponsored Smart City Mission while failing to address key issues concerning the district. He said the Chief Minister remained silent on the long-pending construction of the Central University campus and Rs 30 crore allocation linked to it. Chakshu also questioned the government’s tourism claims, citing poor road conditions across Kangra. He accused the state government of financial mismanagement, stalled development works and attempting to claim credit for projects initiated by others.