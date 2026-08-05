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Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP cries ‘political vendetta’, plans protest in Shimla on Aug 5

BJP cries ‘political vendetta’, plans protest in Shimla on Aug 5

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:54 AM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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A meeting of the BJP Legislature Party chaired by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur.
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The BJP on Tuesday announced that it would stage a massive protest in Shimla on Wednesday against the Congress government, accusing it of pursuing “politics of vendetta” by allegedly targeting BJP leaders and elected representatives through false cases.

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The decision was taken at a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party chaired by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur. State BJP president Rajeev Bindal and all BJP MLAs attended the meeting, where the party also finalised its strategy for the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha beginning on August 21.

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Addressing mediapersons after the meeting, BJP Legislature Party Secretary and MLA Randhir Sharma alleged that the Congress government was misusing the police, administration and other government agencies to harass BJP MLAs, former legislators, Zila Parishad members, panchayat representatives, urban local body members and other public representatives. He claimed the repeated registration of false cases against Opposition leaders reflected the government's “politics of revenge” and amounted to an attack on democratic values.

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Sharma said all BJP legislators and senior party leaders would participate in Wednesday's protest march in Shimla, adding that similar demonstrations would later be organised across the state to expose what he described as the Congress government's vindictive politics.

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