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Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP declares 13 candidates for Palampur civic body elections

BJP declares 13 candidates for Palampur civic body elections

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Tribune News Service
Palampur, Updated At : 09:00 AM May 01, 2026 IST
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The BJP has finalised the names of its 13 candidates for the upcoming elections to the Palampur Municipal Corporation, said party president Rajeev Bindal on Wednesday evening. The BJP also outlined the party’s strategy to contest the elections with full strength and organisational backing.

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Bindal claimed that the party candidates were experienced leaders and new faces, ensuring representation for the general category, women, Scheduled Castes and Schedule Tribes. The key candidates included Preeti Rana from Palampur Khas, Aneeta Sharma from Aima, Aneesh Nag from Sughar, Muneesha Sharma from Ghuggar Khilru and Surinder Thakur from Khalet. Other names on the list included Meenu Devi from Choki, Lalit Sharma from Ghuggar Tanda, Varsha Kumari Tanda Rajpur and Monika Sharma from Banuri.

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Senior BJP leader Trilok Kapoor, while addressing mediapersons, said that the party was fully prepared for the elections and would fight with “full force.” He expressed confidence that the BJP would win all seats in the Municipal Corporation on the back of the public support and the party’s development agenda.

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Kapoor said that the BJP’s campaign would focus on key local issues such as infrastructure development, sanitation, water supply and improved civic amenities. He highlighted the party’s commitment to transparency and accountability in municipal governance.

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