BJP ‘distributed’ money, liquor in Shimla Municipal Corporation poll: MLA

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 5

Harish Janartha, Congress MLA from Shimla Urban, has alleged that the BJP distributed money and liquor ahead of the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) elections. “The BJP distributed a huge amount of money and liquor in two or three days ahead of the polling. The BJP Mayor’s son was caught with liquor in his car,” said Janartha while addressing mediapersons here today.

He claimed that they had evidence to support their allegations.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur alleged that votes of Congress workers from outside Shimla were made for the SMC elections.