BJP dividing nation, says Pilot

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 1

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot said BJP leaders were dividing the country on the lines of caste and religion to divert attention of the people from core issues such as development, national security and inflation.

He made the comments while addressing an election meeting in favour of Congress candidate from Hamirpur Pushpinder Verma here today. He said the BJP-led government had imposed three farm laws that led to a historical farmers protest, in which 700 people reportedly died.

Pilot said that even demonetisation failed to unearth black money in the country. He accused the BJP-led government for compromising with national security by introducing Agniveer scheme.

The assurance of one rank one pension had turned into “no rank and no pension”, he added.

Speaking on the candidate selection, Pilot said Congress had fielded honest and competent leaders and the latter should work with party workers in the constituency to ensure victory.

Verma said he had served people barring party lines and had provided aid to everyone during Covid pandemic. Meanwhile, BJP leaders had distanced themselves from public following the lockdown, he added.