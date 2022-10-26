BJP drops Maheshwar Singh from Kullu Sadar

Abhinav Vashisht

KULLU, OCTOBER 25

The BJP today dropped its Kullu Sadar candidate Maheshwar Singh for his failure to bring around his rebel son Hiteshwar Singh, who had filed papers as an Independent candidate from the Banjar seat. The party fielded Narotam Singh Thakur, who filed his nomination papers.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had met Maheshwar on Saturday and asked him to pacify his rebel son or face consequences. However, Hiteshwar was adamant and the BJP withdrew Maheshwar’s ticket and fielded Narotam Thakur. The Congress has fielded Sunder Singh Thakur from the seat.

Maheshwar also filed nomination as an Independent candidate from Kullu Sadar. The BJP had won three of total four seats in the distirct in the 2017 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, BJP state vice-president Ram Singh also filed nomination papers as an Independent candidate from Kullu Sadar. Accompanied by a large number of supporters, Ram Singh held a rally from Sarwari to Dhalpur. He also addressed a public meeting at Dhalpur.

Kullu Sadar has become a hot seat with BJP rebels Maheshwar and Ram Singh in the fray, giving the Congress an edge. Narotam Thakur (55) had recently left the job of a teacher and would contest elections for the first time.

In the 2012 elections, Maheshwar Singh, as founder and candidate of the Himachal Lokhit Party, had won the seat by securing 18,582 votes. BJP candidate Ram Singh had secured 15,597 votes while Congress candidate Sunder Singh Thakur had secured 14,830 votes.

In 2017, Maheshwar Singh fought elections from the seat on BJP ticket but lost to then HPCC general secretary Sunder Singh Thakur by a margin of 1,538 votes. Sunder Thakur had secured 31,423 votes.

HPCC general secretary Bhuvneshwar Gaur filed his nomination from Manali. He along with a large number of supporters held a road show. He was accompanied by former Congress president Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Former Congress leader Anurag Prarthi filed nomination on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ticket from Manali. BJP candidate Govind Singh Thakur had won the seat consecutively for the past three elections due to factionalism in the Congress.

Meanwhile, BJP Anni MLA Kishori Lal and Congress rebel Paras Ram filed their nominations as Independent candidates from Anni. Hiteshwar’s wife Vibha Singh also filed her nomination as an Independent candidate from Banjar as a covering candidate for her husband.

#Kullu