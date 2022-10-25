BJP drops Maheshwar Singh from Kullu Sadar, fields Narottam Singh

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 25

In a setback to veteran leader and former state BJP president Maheshwar Singh, the party has decided to drop him from the Kullu Sadar seat.

The BJP has now given the ticket to Narottam Singh from the seat.

Maheshwar Singh, a descendant of the erstwhile rulers of Kullu, has probably been denied the ticket as he failed to convince his son Hiteshwar Singh to withdraw as an Independent candidate from the adjoining Banjar assembly constituency in Kullu district.

Hiteshwar was a contender for the BJP ticket from Banjar but the party fielded sitting MLA Surender Shourie.

As Hiteshwar refused to withdraw as a rebel, the party high command decided to drop Maheshwar Singh also.

