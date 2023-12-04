BJP elated after emphatic show, Congress crestfallen

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 3

The state BJP leadership is over the moon after the party’s emphatic victory in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The Congress, on the other hand, is crestfallen after the crushing defeat in these three states.

While hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the impressive outcome, the ecstatic state BJP leadership patted its own back. “I was given the responsibility to expose the bogus guarantees offered by the Congress. I went to all four states, gave digital presentation on how the Congress deceived Himachal with its guarantees and was about to do the same in these states,” said former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. “It was picked up by the media and the message travelled to the public,” said Thakur.

Thakur further said that the Congress thought it would win in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh on the back of Old Pension Scheme, the issue that contributed to the BJP’s loss in Himachal last year. “It was an issue but it’s not a permanent issue, the results have shown it,” he said.

“People have again reposed their faith in the leadership of Narendra Modi and indicated that the BJP will come back with a bigger mandate in 2024,” Thakur said.

Meanwhile, the Congress appears to have been stunned by the defeat and its margin. “I don’t know what went wrong in these states and how the BJP gained the mandate. We need to rethink on how we can improve and strengthen the party,” said Congress state president Pratibha Singh.

Clearly stunned by the results, the state Congress president said that the result would not have any bearing on the 2024 parliamentary elections. “People will not necessarily vote on the same lines in 2024. The people are not happy with the Centre,” she said.

The BJP, meanwhile, held a celebratory function in Shimla. It was attended by Jai Ram Thakur and other leaders like Satpal Satti, Suresh Bhardwaj, Hansraj, Rakesh Jamwal, etc.

