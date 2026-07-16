BJP ends 23-year drought, wins top posts of Kullu Zila Parishad

The BJP has made a historic comeback by clinching both posts of chairman and vice-chairperson of the Zila Parishad after 23 years. The results declared on Thursday marked the end of a long-standing Congress dominance in the Zila Parishad. The BJP-backed Thakur Dass was elected chairman while Neena Devi secured the post of vice-chairperson. They achieved a decisive victory, securing 10 votes each in the 14-member House. The victory is particularly notable as it breaks a long-standing political tradition in Kullu. Since 2003, the Congress had continuously occupied the chairman’s post.

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In the previous Zila Parishad elections, the BJP had managed to secure a clear majority by winning nine seats. The Congress could only manage to win four seats, while one Independent candidate was also elected to the House. Leveraging this numerical advantage, the BJP comfortably won the top posts.

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Meanwhile, BJP workers and leaders celebrated the party’s historic victory.