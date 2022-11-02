BJP expels another vice-prez Ram Singh

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, November 1

BJP president Suresh Kashyap today expelled another state vice-president Ram Singh from the primary membership of the party for six years for contesting as an Independent candidate from the Kullu Sadar seat against its candidate Narotam Singh. The party had expelled vice-president Kripal Parmar yesterday.

Can dent party vote bank Ram Singh was the BJP candidate from Kullu Sadar in the 2012 Assembly elections

He can make a major dent in the BJP’s vote bank

The BJP had expelled state vice-president Kripal Parmar and four rebel former MLAs on Monday

Parmar is constesting as Independent from Fatehpur

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had rushed to Kullu on September 23 to mollify rebels Ram Singh and former MP Maheshwar Singh’s son Hiteshwar Singh but they did not meet him. Ram Singh is also vice-chairman of the HPMC.

Ram Singh was the BJP candidate from Kullu Sadar in the 2012 Assembly elections. Maheshwar Singh had won the 2012 elections on the Himachal Lokhit Party ticket by securing 18,582 votes while Ram Singh had secured 15,597 votes and Congress candidate Sunder Singh Thakur got 14,830 votes. Later, Maheshwar rejoined the BJP and was given ticket for the 2017 elections from Kullu Sadar, but he lost by a margin of 1,538 votes to then HPCC general secretary Sunder Singh Thakur, who had secured 31,423 votes. Ram Singh can make a major dent in the BJP’s vote bank.

Meanwhile, the Congress has expelled its Kullu unit president Budhi Singh Thakur for six years. He was found working against Congress candidate Bansi Lal. The party has appointed Ses Ram Azad as the executive president of the Kullu DCC.