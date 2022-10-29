BJP expels Prem Singh Daraik for anti-party activities

Shimla, October 28
State BJP president Suresh Kashyap today expelled Prem Singh Daraik from the primary membership of the party for six years for indulging in anti-party activities in the Rampur Assembly segment.
Daraik had contested on the BJP ticket from Rampur in 2012 and 2017 and lost to Congress’ Nand Lal both times. He was a contender for the ticket from the Rampur (SC) seat but the party decided to field a new face Kaul Negi, former state ABVP president.
The disciplinary action was taken on the basis of the complaints that Daraik was working against the official BJP candidate and also made an attempt to tarnish his image.
Sources said Daraik had yesterday raised questions on the caste certificate of Kaul Negi and process followed in issuing the certificate during a press conference.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Social media platforms turning into potent instruments in ‘toolkit’ of terror groups, Jaishankar says at UN meet in Delhi
Was addressing a meeting of the UN Security Council Counter-...
New IT rules to put greater obligations on social media platforms to act against unlawful content, misinformation, says IT minister
The govt on Friday notified rules under which it would set u...
Both BJP, AAP responsible for sending Yamuna to ICU, says 'waterman' Rajendra Singh
Political slugfest around Yamuna crisis/frothing in Delhi am...
Manish Sisodia plays audio to show ‘BJP man’ ‘discussing’ party’s bid to poach AAP MLAs
The senior AAP leader plays the audio tape at a press confer...