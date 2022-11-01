BJP expels five in Himachal Pradesh, state vice-prez among them

Shimla, October 31
The BJP today expelled five rebels — a former MP and four former MLAs — from the primary membership of the party for six years for contesting as Independent candidates against the party’s official candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections slated for November 12.
The expelled leaders are former Rajya Sabha member and BJP vice-president Kripal Parmar (Fatehpur) and former MLAs Tejwant Singh Negi (Kinnaur), Kishori Lal (Anni), Manohar Dhiman (Indora) and KL Thakur (Nalagarh). These leaders had refused to withdraw their nomination papers and so had been expelled, said BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
Former Rajya Sabha MP Parmar is contesting as an Independent from Fatehpur constituency.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
No role of Gujarat govt, bridge renovated by Morbi administration: Deputy ex-CM
PM Modi to visit Morbi today
No mining within 1 km of International Border: Punjab Govt
In affidavit, Punjab says decision after concerns expressed ...
Maiden Pharma's 19 batches of albendazole tablets fail quality test
Withdrawn from haryana hospitals, dispensaries