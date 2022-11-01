BJP expels five in Himachal Pradesh, state vice-prez among them

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 31

The BJP today expelled five rebels — a former MP and four former MLAs — from the primary membership of the party for six years for contesting as Independent candidates against the party’s official candidates in the upcoming Assembly elections slated for November 12.

The expelled leaders are former Rajya Sabha member and BJP vice-president Kripal Parmar (Fatehpur) and former MLAs Tejwant Singh Negi (Kinnaur), Kishori Lal (Anni), Manohar Dhiman (Indora) and KL Thakur (Nalagarh). These leaders had refused to withdraw their nomination papers and so had been expelled, said BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Parmar is contesting as an Independent from Fatehpur constituency.

KL Thakur

Kishori Lal