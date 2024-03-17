BJP extorted money through electoral bonds, says Congress

Shimla, March 16
AICC spokesperson and Theog MLA Kuldeep Singh Rathore today hit out at the BJP and said the Centre’s electoral bond policy had made it clear that it had given work to only those companies and individuals who had donated to the BJP through electoral bonds.
Addressing the media here, Rathore said people’s trust in the judiciary had become stronger after the Supreme Court’s recent decision asking SBI and EC to publish the list of donor companies. “In any democracy, it is very important for the judiciary to be independent,” he said.
Rathore said the Centre had used its influence and big companies and industrialists were forced to buy electoral bonds. The list includes companies whose functioning is doubtful and those which had been raided by the ED.
Alleging that electoral bonds were an attempt of extortion, he said: “Funds are being collected through electoral bonds in a similar way as a gangster extorts money.”
He claimed that democracy and Constitution were in danger in the country and the Citizenship Amendment Act had been notified to distract the electorate weeks before Lok Sabha elections.
