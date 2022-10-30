BJP fails to persuade rebels in Kangra

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, October 29

The BJP has been unsuccessful in quelling rebellion in Kangra district. Only one party rebel Anil Chaudhary has withdrawn his nomination papers in the Dharamsala segment.

BJP rebels are fighting elections against the party’s official candidates in five constituencies of the district. The rebels in the fray are Vipin Nehria, district president of the BJP ST Morcha, from Dharamsala; Kirpal Singh Parmar, former Rajya Sabha member, from Fatehpur; Manohar Dhiman, former MLA, from Indora; Kulbhash Chaudhary from Kangra; and Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra.

However, the Congress has managed to persuade rebels to withdraw their nomination papers in most of the constituencies. There is only one Congress rebel candidate, Jagjivan Pal, former Chief Parliamentary Secretary, in the Sullah constituency. Sanjay Dutt, Congress co-incharge of Himachal, told The Tribune that rebel Kamal Kishore withdrew his papers in Indora today. He added that efforts were made to persuade Jagjivan Pal but he did relent.

Sources said that the BJP had tasked its top state leaders with persuading the rebels to withdraw their nomination papers but the latter did not yield.

They said that Vipin Nehria did not withdraw his papers, as he had the support of a strong lobby of the Gaddi community of Dharamsala. The community was unhappy with the BJP over denying ticket to Vipin, who is in the fray as an Independent candidate. This will benefit Congress candidate Sudhir Sharma in the Dharamsala constituency.

In Dehra, sitting MLA Hoshiyar Singh had filed nomination as an Independent candidate after the BJP denied him ticket. He poses a challenge to BJP candidate Ramesh Dhawala.

In the Kangra constituency, a strong lobby of BJP leaders was sore over the induction of Congress MLA Pawan Kajal into the party and then ticket allotment to him. Kulbhash Chaudhary, BJP rebel in the Kangra segment, has the support of disgruntled party leaders and he may dent the prospects of Pawan Kajal.

In the Fatehpur constituency, Kirpal Singh Parmar continues to pose a serious challenge to BJP candidate Rakesh Pathania, Forest Minister, as all efforts to persuade him to withdraw nomination papers failed.

In the Indora constituency, another BJP rebel and former MLA Manohar Dhiman is still in the fray as an Independent candidate against party candidate Rita Devi.

Sanjay Sharma, BJP spokesperson, said that the party was likely to take action against the rebel candidates tomorrow.

The presence of Congress rebel Jagjivan Pal in the Sullah constituency is likely to benefit BJP candidate Vipin Singh Parmar.