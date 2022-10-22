BJP fields 5 OBC candidates in Kangra, Brahmins ignored

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, October 21

The BJP is relying heavily on OBC vote bank in the Kangra parliamentary constituency in the forthcoming Assembly elections. For the first time, the party has fielded five OBC candidates in this parliamentary constituency, namely Pawan Kajal from Kangra, Rakesh Chaudhary from Dharamsala, Sarveen Chaudhary from Shahpur, Ramesh Dhawala from Dehra and Arun Kumar from Nagrota Bagwan.

By nominating five OBC candidates, the BJP has tried to consolidate community vote bank. However, this decision has evoked resentment and resistance from other castes and groups.

Brahmins in the BJP are feeling left out. The Kangra parliamentary constituency has 16 Assembly segments but the party has not fielded even one Brahmin candidate. Earlier, Shanta Kumar was considered the tallest Brahmin leader in the BJP from Kangra and the state.

Sanjay Sharma, a BJP leader, told The Tribune that Brahmins constitute about 23 per cent of the population of the state. “It would have been better had the BJP given Brahmins their due share of seats in the Kangra parliamentary constituency,” he said.

In Dharamsala, the Gaddi community has revolted against the BJP after it gave ticket to Rakesh Chaudhary. Many office-bearers of the Dharamsala BJP unit have resigned and also threatened to contest as Independent candidates. Gaddi leaders have represented the Dharamsala seat since 1985.

BJP leaders say that over reliance on OBC vote bank in Kangra may prove counterproductive for the party, as other communities and castes may then vote against its candidates.

The Congress has fielded two OBC candidates from the Kangra parliamentary constituency, namely former MP Chander Kumar from Jawali and Surinder Kaku from Kangra. Chander Kumar was once considered to be the tallest OBC leader in Kangra and the Congress has fielded him to garner community votes. The Congress has denied ticket to Jagjivan Pal, an OBC leader and former parliamentary secretary, from the Sullah Assembly constituency, and fielded Jagdish Sapiya, a Rajput leader.