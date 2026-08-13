BJP flags deteriorating condition of roads, health facilities in Nahan

The BJP has raised concerns over the deteriorating condition of health facilities and roads and the closure of several government institutions in the Nahan Assembly constituency of Sirmaur district. It adopted a resolution on the issues, to be submitted to the Governor through the district administration, at a meeting of the BJP Nahan unit held at Hindu Ashram under the chairmanship of state party president Rajeev Bindal. Bindal alleged that the construction of a proposed 500-bed modern hospital at Nahan had come to a halt though the Central Government had provided Rs 260 crore for the project. He said that the hospital was planned with facilities such as modern operating theaters, advanced emergency unit, MRI, cancer and mother-child care, nursery and a seven-storey parking complex.

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He claimed that due to the delay in the project, the existing hospital was still functioning from an old building, with patients facing inconvenience. Two of the four operating theaters of the hospital were non-functional while CT scan, ultrasound and diagnostic services had also been affected, forcing patients to go for tests at private labs.

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Bindal said that the completion of the proposed Rs 70-crore nursing college could have created educational and employment opportunities for the local youth. He added that the hospital and the nursing college together could have generated significant employment and improved healthcare services in the district.

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He said that health-related problems were not confined to the Nahan hospital, as concerns had also been raised at Punjahal, Trilokpur, Sanwala-Mubarikpur, Rampur-Bharapur, Jamta and Banethi.

Bindal criticised the government over the poor condition of roads, which had developed potholes and turned into muddy stretches during the monsoon.

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He alleged that 13 schools, five patwar circles, four community health centres and primary health centres, five veterinary institutions and one sub-tehsil had been closed in the Nahan constituency, increasing the difficulties of rural residents.

Bindal demanded the immediate resumption of the work on the 500-bed hospital project, restoration of health services, reopening of closed institutions and the urgent improvement of roads. He said that the party would continue to raise issues and pressure the government to address serious public grievances.