BJP flays Congress for not fulfilling poll promises

Dharamsala, September 9

BJP leaders have launched an attack on the ruling Congress for its alleged failure to fulfil the 10 promises made to the people of the state before the Assembly elections last year.

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Sharma said here today that the Congress had promised Rs 1,500 per month to all adult women in the state. It had also promised 300 units of free power every month. The party government, however, had failed to fulfil the poll promises, he alleged.

Irrational taxes Instead of fulfilling poll promises, the Congress government is burdening people with taxes. —Trilok Kapoor, BJP leader

BJP state general secretary Trilok Kapoor said instead of fulfilling the election promises, the Congress government was burdening people with irrational taxes.

He said the government decision to charge money from people carrying luggage on HRTC buses was draconian. Small farmers carry their produce to the market on these buses. The government was now forcing them to pay through their nose to travel in HRTC buses. The BJP would protest against the government decision, he added.

Ever since the present government took over, the cost of living for the poor had gone up, the BJP leaders alleged. Diesel prices had gone up by about Rs 3 per litre in the state, leading to rise in the prices of essential commodities, they added.

