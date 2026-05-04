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Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP forms disciplinary panel for panchayat, civic elections

BJP forms disciplinary panel for panchayat, civic elections

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 03:00 AM May 04, 2026 IST
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Rajeev Bindal
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In view of the upcoming Panchayati Raj and urban local body elections, the Himachal Pradesh BJP today constituted a special disciplinary committee to monitor election-related activities and ensure strict adherence to organisational discipline.

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The committee includes Dr Sikander Kumar, Rajya Sabha MP and state general secretary, Vipin Singh Parmar, state vice-president and MLA, Bihari Lal Sharma, state vice-president, Indu Goswami, former Rajya Sabha MP, and Balbir Verma, state vice-president and MLA.

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BJP state president Dr Rajeev Bindal, in a press statement issued here, asserted that party discipline would be the top priority and the committee would keep a close watch across the state and recommend prompt action in cases of indiscipline. He said that the party has entrusted senior and experienced leaders with this responsibility.

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“The BJP is a disciplined and ideology-driven organisation. There is no place for personal ambition or indiscipline. Anyone deviating from the party line will face immediate and strict action as recommended by the committee,” he said.

He further clarified that during the election process, be it ticket distribution, campaigning or organisational decisions, any form of rebellion, dissent or anti-party activity would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

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“Discipline is paramount in the BJP and applies equally to all workers and office-bearers. Our objective is not just to win elections, but also to maintain the strength, unity and discipline of the organisation,” he said.

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