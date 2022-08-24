BJP forms poll committees in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, August 23
The BJP has constituted ‘Chunav Sanchalan’ and ‘Chunav Prabandhan’ committtees for the upcoming Assembly elections. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur would head the ‘Chunav Sanchalan’ samiti while Nahan MLA Rajeev Bindal would be the president of the ‘Chunav Prabandhan’ samiti, said BJP president Suresh Kashyap here today. The decision was taken after consultations with the top leadership, he added.
