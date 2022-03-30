BJP foundation day to be a mega event

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 29

The BJP has decided to celebrate its foundation day on April 6 as a mega event by launching a Maha Jansampark drive and a padyatra in all Assembly constituencies. About 5,000 workers are expected to participate in the programme in each Assembly constituency. Interestingly, the BJP’s programme coincides with the road show of AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in Mandi the same day.

A virtual meeting of state BJP state office-bearers was held here today in the presence of nation vice-president Saudan Singh, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, state president Suresh Kashyap. It was decided at the meeting to celebrate April 6, foundation day of the party, as a mega event.

Kashyap said that the BJP foundation day would be celebrated at the Assembly constituency level and 5,000 workers, including (Tridev) booth presidents, BLA and booth Palak, would participate in the programme in every constituency.

“The MLAs and the district presidents will distribute kits to workers containing a BJP flag, a patka and name plates of booth ‘Tridev’. Our prominent leader will go to the workers’ residences and install a party flag and a name plate to honor them,” he added.

Over 50,000 flags would be distributed to the workers across the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address BJP workers at 10 am on April 6. The party workers could watch the Prime Minister on TV or LEDs, said Saudan Singh.

He said that the BJP would also start a Maha Jansampark drive the same day. The party workers would join the padyatra in their constituencies after the foundation day programme.

The Chief Minister said that April 6 is a vital day for our organisation. “We will celebrate the day with pomp and show all over the state. The programme will give new energy to our workers and the party organisation,” he added.