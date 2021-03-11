BJP framing top leaders in false cases: AAP

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 19

AAP has alleged that the BJP government is framing its top leaders in false cases to prevent them from visiting and strengthening the party in the poll-bound Himachal Pradesh.

People watching People are watching all this and will give the BJP a befitting reply in the elections. —Surjeet Thakur, AAP State Chief

“Earlier Satyendar Jain was framed and now there has been a CBI raid on Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia just two days after he gave the state five education-related guarantees in Shimla,” said AAP state president Surjeet Thakur here today.

“People are watching all this and will give the BJP a befitting reply in the elections,” he said.

He said Jain had been working tirelessly as Himachal election in-charge when he was arrested. “Jain had been making people aware of how the BJP had kept them deprived of basic facilities through his nukkad meetings and visits to distant villages. This scared the BJP and he was arrested,” said he.

“And now that Sisodia was taking deep interest in the affairs of Himachal and had promised to transform the state’s education system, he, too, has been framed,” he said.

Calling these arrests the result of the BJP’s nervousness over AAP’s growing influence in the state, he said such dictatorial tactics would not intimidate them and they continue working for providing better education and health to the people.

“How many people can this government imprison? We are ready to go to jail,” he said. He also slammed the central agencies for “working on the BJP directions.”

“The CBI and the ED don’t have courage to act against BJP leaders. Why don’t they investigate Gujarat’s spurious liquor scam which killed over 100 people,” he said.

