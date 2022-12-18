BJP gears up to act against leaders over 'anti-party' activities

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, December 17

The BJP is preparing to initiate action against leaders, who were instrumental in the defeat of its candidates in the Assembly elections.

The party has asked all 68 BJP mandals to prepare a report of the Assembly polls by December 31. “The in-charges of all districts have been asked to attend constituency-wise meetings to prepare the report on the Assembly polls,” says Randhir Sharma, Naina Devi MLA and state BJP chief spokesperson.

The BJP can take action against all those who worked against official candidates while remaining in the party. It has already expelled leaders, who had contested as Independents against official candidates. The party’s vote bank suffered a major dent due to the rebels, who contested the elections as Independent candidates from 21 seats.

Pawan Kajal, BJP candidate from the Kangra Sadar seat, who had switched sides from the Congress and won the polls, has complained to national chief JP Nadda that some party leaders allegedly worked against him. Some other candidates from Kangra and Solan districts have made similar complaints.

Besides written complaints, audio clippings of telephonic conversations of some BJP leaders from Jogindernagar in Mandi and Dalhousie in Chamba have surfaced. The authenticity of these audio recordings is yet to be ascertained but it is clear that senior BJP leaders allegedly asked party workers to work against official candidates.

The BJP had held two meetings in Shimla and Parwanoo to take feedback from the candidates before the counting of votes. But, after the declaration of the poll results, the BJP is yet to initiate action against those, who have been accused of anti-party activities.

The Congress polled only 37,000 votes (0.9%) more than the BJP shows that the latter would have formed government again had rebels not contested against its candidates. A mere 0.9% votes made a difference of 15 seats.

Of the five seats, where the victory margin was less than 500 votes, the Congress won three — Badsar and Sujanpur (Hamirpur); Shillai (Sirmaur) — while two (Bilaspur and Naina Devi) went to the BJP.